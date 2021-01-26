Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.