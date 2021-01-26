Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.73

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and traded as high as $9.00. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 21,218 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $64,233.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,255.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 43.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.42% of Hennessy Advisors worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.