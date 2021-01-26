Heritage Way Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.34. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

