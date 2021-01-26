Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.0% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

NYSE UPS opened at $161.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average is $159.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

