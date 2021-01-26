HEROcoin (PLAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $30,737.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $839,841.05 and $30,737.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.13 or 0.00842524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.60 or 0.04385903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017767 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

