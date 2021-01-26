HeroNode (HER) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $157,072.73 and approximately $21.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

