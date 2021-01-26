Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.08

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.08 and last traded at $169.08, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.10.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,737. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Heska by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Heska by 48.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

