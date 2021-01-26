HEX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One HEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $4.74 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00067739 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003786 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003659 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003172 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

