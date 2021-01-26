HEX Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $4.71 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00064881 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004001 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003571 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003123 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.