HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading 8.3% Higher

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.62. 9,370,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 10,899,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
