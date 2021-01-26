HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading 8.3% Higher

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.62. 9,370,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 10,899,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

