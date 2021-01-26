HEXO’s (HEXO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.77 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 125.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $746.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at $28,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

