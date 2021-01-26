HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $16.28. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of HighPeak Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

