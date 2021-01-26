Hive Achieves Market Cap of $58.54 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $58.54 million and $52.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000133 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047867 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,458,147 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.