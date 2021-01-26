Hive Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.98 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Hive has a market cap of $57.85 million and $27.98 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000223 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00047050 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,509,066 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars.

