Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 6,894 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after buying an additional 901,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $86,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $402.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

