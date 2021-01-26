HOLD Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $3,777.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOLD has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00127900 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00072109 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00279928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00068844 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037694 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.