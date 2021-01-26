Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 13,085 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.15% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 146,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

