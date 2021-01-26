Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after purchasing an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 324,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,309,000 after purchasing an additional 261,852 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,173. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

