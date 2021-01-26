Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 676.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.36% of First Foundation worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

