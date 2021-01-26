Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 1,068 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $8.62 on Tuesday, hitting $510.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,655. The firm has a market cap of $202.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.