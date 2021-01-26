Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 3,372 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.52. 348,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $149.85.

