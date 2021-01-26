Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,093,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 99,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 21,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,569. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

