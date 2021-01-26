Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up 0.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Cannae worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 2,999.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,173,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 13,484.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after buying an additional 1,302,329 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 41.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,883,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,172,000 after buying an additional 549,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cannae by 396.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 190,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,642. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

