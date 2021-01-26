Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 416.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 6,494.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 112,294 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000.

NYSEARCA AGQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,498. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

