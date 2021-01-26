Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Atomera comprises 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 2.59% of Atomera worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

ATOM traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 13,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.47 million, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

