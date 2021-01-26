Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 908 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after buying an additional 50,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after buying an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.23. 72,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

