Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 98,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,931. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

