Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 12,417 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

KO traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. 284,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,791,389. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

