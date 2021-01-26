Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 49,885 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,885 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 298,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,944. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

