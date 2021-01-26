Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 8,212 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 429,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108,968 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,130 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,268,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $$30.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,406. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.58.

