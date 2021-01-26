Holo Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $110.24 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.27 or 0.00846764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00054633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.76 or 0.04395433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017695 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,691,988,659 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.