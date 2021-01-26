Homeros Market Capitalization Achieves $54.36 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Homeros token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $54.36 million and $6.01 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00050980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00129464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00278815 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00070016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068535 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

