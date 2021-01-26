Honest Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $633,721.88 and approximately $740.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00072438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00279330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

