Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245,190 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after purchasing an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 294,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $203.11. The stock had a trading volume of 79,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,145. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders acquired a total of 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

