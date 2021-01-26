Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 542,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOPE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

