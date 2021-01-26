HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $348,403.81 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $348,403.81 and $1.44 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00822661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.93 or 0.04271321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017426 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.