HorusPay (HORUS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $174,035.70 and $39.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00129372 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00279176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00036580 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

