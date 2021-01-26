Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading 6.5% Higher

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.47. 2,245,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,206,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

