H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Price Up 9.2%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.44. 5,900,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 2,861,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.