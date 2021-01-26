HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 21.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00.

HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) Company Profile (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc, doing business as HTC Extraction Systems, develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to gas, liquid and biomass extraction, distillation, purification, and reclamation in Canada. It operates through two segments, HTC's Delta CleanTech Division and HTC's Hemp Division.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.