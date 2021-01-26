HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading Up 5.4%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 150,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 256,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.94.

The stock has a market cap of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the period.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

