HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $34,019.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.70 or 0.99820353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00318365 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00706788 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00180526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003950 BTC.

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

