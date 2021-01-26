Humaniq Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $7,795.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00822661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.93 or 0.04271321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

