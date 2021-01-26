Humanscape (HUM) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and $204,222.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

