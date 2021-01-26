HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.0846 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $1.61 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

