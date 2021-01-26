Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Tops $152.04 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $31,607.17 or 1.00330611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $152.04 million and approximately $75,225.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00052018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00128473 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00289861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00071644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037131 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

