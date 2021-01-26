HUSD (HUSD) Hits Market Cap of $395.74 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $395.74 million and $170.53 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068980 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00836003 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006863 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051020 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.72 or 0.04380703 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015458 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017550 BTC.
About HUSD
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
HUSD Coin Trading
HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
