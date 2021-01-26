Hush Price Hits $0.0167 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $174,529.14 and $22,666.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00099323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00032822 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

