Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $3.75. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 124,774 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.53.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.56% of Huttig Building Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

