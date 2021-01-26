HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 7.1%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 5,521,716 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,346,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several analysts have commented on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get HUYA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HUYA by 125.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.